BJP faces problems of plenty to clinch deal for Bihar seats

PATNA: BJP has to strike a fine balance between the demands of its senior partner JD (U) and also small parties like MP Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Marcha (RLM) while hammering out seat s haring for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

There is already speculation that both former union minister Upendra Kushwaha and MP Chirag Paswan are demanding more number of seats than BJP is ready to give, a political observer commented on Thursday.

Meanwhile, deputy chief ministers—Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha left for New Delhi on Thursday evening to attend core committee meet and take a final call on seat sharing in Bihar.