BJP faces problems of plenty to clinch deal for Bihar seats

PATNA: BJP has to strike a fine balance between the demands of its senior partner JD (U) and also small parties like MP Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Marcha (RLM) while hammering out seat s haring for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
There is already speculation that both former union minister Upendra Kushwaha and MP Chirag Paswan are demanding more number of seats than BJP is ready to give, a political observer commented on Thursday.
Meanwhile, deputy chief ministers—Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha left for New Delhi on Thursday evening to attend core committee meet and take a final call on seat sharing in Bihar.
Sources claimed that BJP has, however, agreed to give Hajipur seat to Chirag, conceding to his demand. Hajipur seat had emerged as a bone of contention between Chirag and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who represents Hajipur Lok Sabha seat. The seat was earlier represented by late Ram Vilas Paswan eight times.
Paras is expected to contest election from Samastipur, which is represented by Prince Raj, son of Ramchandra Paswan (former MP and one of the brothers of late Ram Vilas).
Political circles are already agog with speculations that both RJD and Congress are in touch with LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and MP, persuading him to contest upcoming Lok Sabha election in alliance with the opposition INDIA bloc. According to a media report, the grand alliance has offered eight seats in Bihar and two seats in Uttar Pradesh. Chirag, by skipping PM Narendra Modi’s recent programmes, only created uncertainty.
Strain in Sena-BJP ties
The Shiv Sena, a key ally of the BJP, has issued a stern warning, stating that any betrayal in seat allocations will not be taken lightly. Following a meeting with Amit Shah, tensions escalated as Shiv Sena leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the reported offer of eight seats to them while Ajit -led NCP was offered four.