LPG price cut height of political cynicism: Trinamool Congress

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a cut in LPG cylinder prices, asserting that the move was the "limit of political cynicism"ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

West Bengal's ruling party also dubbed it as a "token cut" and a "cheap political stunt"Weeks before general elections, the PM on Friday announced a Rs 100 per cylinder cut in cooking gas LPG price to ease financial burden on households.

"Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," Modi said in a post on X.