Centre shouldn't run away from responsibility, says Dallewal; 'rail roko' agitation on March 10

Speaking to reporters, Dallewal asserted that farmers must be given MSP on all crops for their survival under the "C2 plus 50 per cent" formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

He also rejected claims that MSP on all crops would involve a huge outlay.

Dallewal said the government is importing palm oil worth Rs 1.38 lakh crore but it cannot spend on farmers by giving them MSP on all crops.

"The government should not run away from its responsibility. To save the country's farmers, a law on MSP should be enacted," he said.

Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters that the protesting farmers will squat on railway tracks at several places in Punjab, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, Gurdaspur districts.

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner) and the Krantikari Kisan Union -- farmers' bodies that are part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha -- will also participate in the 'rail roko' agitation.