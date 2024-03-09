PM Modi inaugurates Sela tunnel for all-weather connectivity to strategic Tawang sector

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the important Sela Tunnel project to the nation virtually from Itanagar. The project will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategically significant Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in a statement said the Sela tunnel has been constructed at an altitude of 13,000 feet with a total cost of Rs 825 crore.

“Sela Tunnel will not only boost defence preparedness of Indian Armed Forces in Tawang Sector but will also augment socioeconomic development of this border region,” it said.

After dedicating the Sela tunnel to the nation, the Prime Minister flagged off the first civilian convoy consisting of two buses from Tawang and felicitated the BRO personnel and casual paid labourers involved in the construction.

Earlier, the route to the snow-covered 13,700-ft high Sela top had only single-lane connectivity and treacherous bends due to which heavy vehicles, container trucks and vehicles with trailers could not get to Tawang. China has been staking claim over this area due to its significance among Buddhists and specifically people from Tibet due to the Tawang Monastery.