BJP MP Giriraj Singh shown black flags by party workers, convoy halted in Bihar

PATNA: Union minister and BJP MP from Begusarai Giriraj Singh had to face wrath of some party workers in his constituency on Sunday as the latter not only showed him black flags and shouted slogans against him but also stopped his convoy.
The incident happened when Singh, known for his controversial statements against political opponents, was on his way to Bachhwada to attend a function.
A group of workers of BJP was agitated and shouted ‘Giriraj Singh, Go Back’ and ‘Giriraj Singh Murdabad’ slogans and also showed him black flags in the presence of security personnel.
The agitating workers did not stop there. They tried to stop the union minister’s convoy.
Singh sitting in his car was also amazed over sudden outburst of the protestors in his constituency without any reason. The situation was, however, brought under control after the intervention of senior police officers who later ensured Singh’s journey to his destination.
The protest of workers of the party assumed significance in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The protestors, including Vinod Rai of Rani village under Bachhwada block, demanded action against those involved in irregularities in the execution of central government schemes in the district.
A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that the union minister’s convoy was stopped on National Highway-28 near Rani Chowk under Bachhwada block in the district. He said that the driver of the car stopped the vehicle on the spot to avert any untoward incident.
The police officer said that they have not received any complaint in connection with the incident. “We will initiate action if we receive any formal complaint,” the officer told TNIE over the phone.
Begusarai is known as ‘Leningrad’ of Bihar. BJP, however, blamed political opponents for the incident. “The protestors were associated with CPI,” a senior BJP leader, close to union minister alleged.