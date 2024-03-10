BJP MP Giriraj Singh shown black flags by party workers, convoy halted in Bihar

PATNA: Union minister and BJP MP from Begusarai Giriraj Singh had to face wrath of some party workers in his constituency on Sunday as the latter not only showed him black flags and shouted slogans against him but also stopped his convoy.

The incident happened when Singh, known for his controversial statements against political opponents, was on his way to Bachhwada to attend a function.

A group of workers of BJP was agitated and shouted ‘Giriraj Singh, Go Back’ and ‘Giriraj Singh Murdabad’ slogans and also showed him black flags in the presence of security personnel.