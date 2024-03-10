'Rail roko' protest: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Farmers on Sunday squatted on railway tracks at many places in Punjab as part of a 'rail roko' protest called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers raised slogans against the Centre for not accepting their demands.

Because of the disruption of train services, passengers will experience inconvenience.

The protest will be held from 12 noon till 4 pm.

In Punjab, farmers had announced that they would sit on railway tracks at 52 locations in 22 districts, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Firozpur, Fazilka, Sangrur, Mansa, Moga and Bathinda.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher asked people to join the protest in large numbers.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), BKU (Dakaunda-Dhaner) and Krantikari Kisan Union, farmer bodies which are part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, are also participating in the 'rail roko' agitation.