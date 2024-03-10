Talks over seat-sharing arrangement in final stage: LJP chief Chirag at Bihar rally

PATNA: Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that every party wants him to be on its side, indicating he could tilt towards the one that offered a better bargain.

Paswan, an NDA ally, has been getting feelers from the 'Mahagathbandhan', the opposition coalition in Bihar.

"I can see the posse of media persons here who are anxious to know whom Chirag Paswan is aligned with. I wish to tell them that Chirag Paswan is aligned only with the people of Bihar," said the young leader, who has often sworn by his loyalty towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening him to Lord Ram and himself to Lord Hanuman.

"Every party, every coalition wants Chirag Paswan to be on its side," he said, adding that this was because people were enamoured with his "Bihar first Bihari first" vision that seeks to pull the state out of chronic backwardness.