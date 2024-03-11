'Atrocious': SC slams HC order that said watching child pornography in private not an offence

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed shock at a recent observation made by the Madras High Court that watching child pornography in private does not constitute an offence under the Information Technology Act of 2000.

"How can a single judge say like this? This is atrocious," the top court's three-judge bench, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The bench of the top court passed these remarks after hearing an appeal filed by the Just Rights for Children Alliance, a coalition of NGOs, against the recent Madras High Court order.

The HC judge Justice N Anand Venkatesh had in a recent order held that merely downloading or watching child pornography on one’s personal electronic device does not constitute an offence under the POCSO Act and the IT Act.