CAA rules notification BJP's game of distraction, says Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the Centre for notifying the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, terming it as BJPs' game of distraction.

He also said the BJP government at the Centre should also explain why lakhs of citizens gave up their citizenship of the country during their 10-year rule.

Yadav said in a situation where the citizens of the country are forced to leave abroad for livelihood, what purpose implementing the citizenship law will serve for others?

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Centre has announced implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.