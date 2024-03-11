Real NCP row: SC adjourns hearing on Ajit Pawar's plea challenging EC order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to March 14, Thursday the hearing on the plea filed by the Sharad Pawar-led faction, challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to recognize Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP.

The two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice K V Viswanathan, who was hearing the appeal filed by the Sharad Pawar-led faction, had already issued notice to Ajit Pawar group and sought its reply on the issue.

Sharad Pawar-led faction on Monday February 12, had knocked the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the ECI to recognize Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP.

Sharad Pawar-led faction, in its petiton filed before the Supreme Court , challenged the handing over of the clock symbol to Ajit Pawar faction, along with other prayers.

The faction of veteran politician and NCP leader, Sharad Pawar on Friday had also sought an urgent hearing before the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the ECI to recognize Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP.