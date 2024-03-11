TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha to be heard in May

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said on Monday it would hear in May the plea filed by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Her plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. The counsel appearing for Moitra said they don't intend to file a rejoinder to the counter affidavit submitted by the secretary general of the Lok Sabha in the matter.

"List on a non-miscellaneous day in the week commencing May 6. The counsel for the petitioner (Moitra) states that they do not intend to file a rejoinder," the bench said.

On January 3, the apex court had sought a reply from the Lok Sabha secretary general on Moitra's petition challenging her expulsion.