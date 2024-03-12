Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khatter as Haryana CM, swearing in at 5 pm today

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and assembly election in the state, BJP's Haryana unit president and MP from Kurukshetra Nayab Singh Saini, who hails from the OBC community, has been announced as the new Chief Minister of Haryana, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. The latter resigned earlier today along with his cabinet of ministers, leading to a collapse of their alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Saini, 54, will be sworn in as CM along with a new cabinet in a ceremony at 5 pm today. He met the Haryana Governor at noon and staked claim to form government. He was selected after a meeting of the BJP's legislative party, which was attended by Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

The developments follow reports that the JJP was unhappy with the number of seats offered by the BJP in the upcoming elections. They wanted two seats whereas BJP was willing to give only 1, as per reports. The BJP and JJP were part of the state's ruling alliance, with 14 cabinet ministers including Manohar Lal Khattar, including three from the JJP.

The BJP claims it still has the majority in the 90-member Assembly, with 41 BJP MLAs and six independent legislators supporting it.

Meanwhile, Nayan Pal Rawat, an independent MLA from the Prithla constituency, said that Manohar Lal Khattar will not step down as the chief minister of Haryana as he enjoys the support of 48 MLAs. He said, there was no need for the support of Dushyant Chautala's JJP any more as the saffron party has gotten the support of six independent MLAs and the sole MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party. Rawat said the BJP felt the need to break out of the alliance to win the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Incidentally, five JJP MLAs skipped a meeting Dushyant called in Delhi today post the collapse of the ruling alliance. They are likely to join the saffron party.

Last week, BJP's Hisar MP Brijendra Singh had joined the Congress. "I have resigned from BJP's primary membership due to compelling political reasons," he had said.