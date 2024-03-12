CAA unconstitutional, think 1,000 times before applying: Mamata tells refugees in Bengal

KOLKATA: Launching a blistering attack on the BJP-led Centre over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the rules of the contentious act were “unconstitutional and discriminatory”.
Addressing a rally at North 24 Parganas’ Habra, a pocket dominated by Hindu refugees from Bangladesh, she warned the people of Bengal not to apply for citizenship as they would be branded as “refugees and infiltrators” and “deprived of government schemes”.
“Once you apply, you will be marked as refugee despite being citizen. You will become infiltrators. It is a game of taking away your rights. If you apply, there will be no guarantee whether you will get citizenship or not. You will be deprived of government schemes. Think a thousand times before applying for this,” said Mamata while addressing the gathering at a place which was 20 km from Thakurnagar, the headquarters of Hindu religious sect Matua comprising refugees from Bangladesh.
Mamata, previously, alleged that in Bengal, the BJP is aiming to woo Matuas, who are deciding factors for any political party’s fate in at least five Lok Sabha seats, by implementing the CAA.
Matua community migrated to India, first during the Partition and then after 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.
Citing what happened in Assam, Mamata said, “More than 13 lakh Hindus were branded as infiltrators and excluded during the execution of the NRC. Many of them committed suicide. Like what happened in the neighbouring state, you will also be taken to the detention camps.”
The Bengal CM made it clear that the CAA is linked to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and urged people not to fall for BJP’s “plan” before the Lok Sabha polls.
Alleging that notification of the CAA is nothing other than BJP’s plan to hoodwink and harass people of Bengal, Mamata pointed out that the United nations categorically states that refugees should not be displaced and thrown out of a country.
“It is basic humanity. Have we ever seen that citizenshipis being granted based on religion”? she asked.
Reiterating the she will not allow CAA in Bengal, Mamata said, “I will not let anyone snatch the basic rights of people. For that, if required I am ready to sacrifice my life.”
In another rally at Siliguri in north Bengal, Mamata portrayed herself as a politician who always think of the country’s development. “The Delhi Metro is the concept adopted during my stint as the railway minister. Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee is not like them (present BJP leaders). After Gujarat earthquake, he told me what would happen to the people in distress if relief materials were not sent there. I assured him and asked me to give one night. Railway tracks were set up overnight and relief materials were sent to Gujarat,” said Mamata.