CAA unconstitutional, think 1,000 times before applying: Mamata tells refugees in Bengal

KOLKATA: Launching a blistering attack on the BJP-led Centre over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the rules of the contentious act were “unconstitutional and discriminatory”.

Addressing a rally at North 24 Parganas’ Habra, a pocket dominated by Hindu refugees from Bangladesh, she warned the people of Bengal not to apply for citizenship as they would be branded as “refugees and infiltrators” and “deprived of government schemes”.

“Once you apply, you will be marked as refugee despite being citizen. You will become infiltrators. It is a game of taking away your rights. If you apply, there will be no guarantee whether you will get citizenship or not. You will be deprived of government schemes. Think a thousand times before applying for this,” said Mamata while addressing the gathering at a place which was 20 km from Thakurnagar, the headquarters of Hindu religious sect Matua comprising refugees from Bangladesh.