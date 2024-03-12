Anti-CAA protests erupt in Assam; effigies of PM, HM burnt

GUWAHATI: Protests against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted across Assam on Tuesday with effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and copies of the law being burnt.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) burnt the effigies of the prime minister and the home minister in Lakhimpur, while the Congress also torched copies of the law in different parts of the district to protest against the implementation of the CAA.

Congress workers led by Leader of the Opposition in Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia staged a protest in front of its state headquarters Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati and burnt copies of the Act.

The CPI(M) also held a demonstration against the implementation of the Act here and in Kamrup's Rangia town, while students of different colleges organised protests outside their respective institutions in the city.