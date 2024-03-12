Will resign if one person who has not applied for NRC gets citizenship: Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he will be the first to resign if one person, who has not applied for National Register of Citizens (NRC), gets citizenship.

His comment comes after protests erupted across Assam with opposition parties flaying the BJP government at the Centre for implementing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Monday, paving the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"I am a son of Assam and if a single person who has not applied for NRC gets citizenship, I will be the first to resign," the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme at Sivasagar.

The protesters are claiming that lakhs of people will enter the state after the implementation of the CAA.