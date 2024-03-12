Haryana CM Khattar, ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday handed over his resignation to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. He was joined at the Raj Bhavan by his cabinet colleagues.

Central BJP leaders, including Union minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are in the state to oversee the changes. The BJP legislature party may meet on Tuesday, sources told PTI.

Ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A new cabinet likely to be sworn in and the members of the breakaway JJP faction and Independent MLAs might be included.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 elections.

Sources in the BJP said that they are in favour of going solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The Haryana government sailed through the no-confidence motion during the last assembly session. As per rules, a six-month gap is there for the next no-confidence motion to be brought in.

Meanwhile, Independent legislator Dharampal Gonder said that the Independent MLAs were supporting the BJP-led government. Sometime back, Khattar had held a meeting with Independent MLAs to figure out which way they were leaning.

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.