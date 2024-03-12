Haryana CM Khattar, ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday handed over his resignation to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. He was joined at the Raj Bhavan by his cabinet colleagues.
Central BJP leaders, including Union minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are in the state to oversee the changes. The BJP legislature party may meet on Tuesday, sources told PTI.
Ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
A new cabinet likely to be sworn in and the members of the breakaway JJP faction and Independent MLAs might be included.
The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 elections.
Sources in the BJP said that they are in favour of going solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The Haryana government sailed through the no-confidence motion during the last assembly session. As per rules, a six-month gap is there for the next no-confidence motion to be brought in.
Meanwhile, Independent legislator Dharampal Gonder said that the Independent MLAs were supporting the BJP-led government. Sometime back, Khattar had held a meeting with Independent MLAs to figure out which way they were leaning.
Setback to Dy CM Dushyant Chautala
Tuesday's development is a major setback to Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP chieff Dushyant Chautala. The JJP is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which was formed in 2019, ahead of the assembly elections that year.
A meeting held between JJP chief Chautala and BJP president JP Nadda had remained inconclusive as Dushyant wanted two seats - Hisar and Bhiwani–Mahendragarh - in the parliamentary polls. The BJP did not accept his demand and decided to field its candidates on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Dushyant had won from Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2014.
The JJP however made it clear that they would contest on two seats in Lok Sabha or else they would go all alone. Interestingly, just two days ago, the saffron party’s Hisar MP Brijendra Singh resigned from the party as he anticipated that his seat may go to the JJP.
Moreover, five JJP MLAs skipped a recent meeting Dushyant had called in Delhi and are likely to join the saffron party. They are: Jogi Ram Sihag, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Ramniwas and Devinder Babli.
Additionally, key officials posted in departments headed by Dushyant Chautala were transfered which was also seen as a move to cut him off.
This is not the first time that the BJP-JJP coalition has been strained. Earlier, the JJP was worried over the fallout of the farmer protests on its Jat vote bank.
(With PTI inputs)