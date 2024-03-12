It's time for change in country: Congress after BJP replaces Haryana CM

NEW DELHI: With the BJP removing Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Congress on Tuesday said the "chaos" in the state was a reflection of the "growing people's angst" against the saffron party and it was time for change in the country.

The party alleged it was a "pre-planned drama" by the BJP and the JJP of breaking the alliance to avoid the consequences of their "failure" and demanded fresh elections under the President's rule.

Khattar resigned on Tuesday and state BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini is set to replace him, a development that comes amid speculation that the BJP and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) were parting ways.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The chaos that we are seeing in Haryana is a result of pressure from farmers, youths and wrestlers and the same is going to happen in the country too."