IUML moves SC to stay CAA, alleges discrimination against Muslims

A day after the Union of India (UOI) notified and issued the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2024, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Kerala-based political party, moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction for the stay of the implementation of CAA.

It is to be noted that IUML had filed this latest petition in the SC, as its 2019 petition challenging the validity of CAA was pending disposal in the SC.

The IUML in its petition sought that the statute and regulations be stayed and that no coercive steps be taken against any person belonging to the Muslim community who has been deprived of the benefit of this law.

Sources in the Supreme Court registry and staff, said that the matter is very sensitive and therefore it would likely come up for hearing within a week ot so definitely.

The Central government on Monday in its order notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 which effectively brought into force the controversial CAA of 2019.