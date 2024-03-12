'Lazy attitude of MVA' is concerning: Prakash Ambedkar writes to Kharge on delay in seat-sharing agreements

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar in a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed his concern over delay in seat-sharing discussions among the opposition alliance in Maharashtra.

With the announcements of election dates due in a week or two, Ambedkar pointed out that the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has not finalised seat sharing agreements within themselves.

"Despite the laziness and lack of hurriedness, we remain positive but the lazy attitude of MVA is very concerning to say the least," he said.

"I understand there is a lack of concurrence between the INC and SS (UBT) on at least 10 seats, and between INC, SS (UBT) and NCP (SP) on at least 5 seats, which are the prime reasons why the MVA is taking time to finalise the seat-sharing formula," he added.