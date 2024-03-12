SC asks Centre to consider relaxing borrowing limit for Kerala as one-time package

The Supreme Court on Tuesday urged the Centre to be a little liberal and suggested that it relax the borrowing limit for Kerala as a one-time package for the current financial year.
After hearing the Kerala government's plea, a two-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justice Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, told the Centre that it could put more rigid conditions on the state for the next financial year.
The Kerala government informed through its senior lawyer Kapil Sibal that the negotiations between the state and Centre, which took place on the court's suggestion last week, failed.
Last week, the Centre had refused Kerala's request to allow borrowing of Rs 19,351 crore.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior lawyer, N Venkataraman, speaking for the Centre, told the apex court that he would take instructions on the issue and apprise it by tomorrow.
He clarified that the Centre is always ready to help Kerala.
To this, the judges said the court did not ever doubt the bona fide intention of the Centre to help out the state.
Justice Surya Kant told Attorney General (AG) of India R Venkataramani and ASG Venkataraman, "What we are trying to impress upon you is, do something as a special measure", for Kerala.
The Kerala government, in its petition filed in the top court, had alleged that the Centre is unnecessarily interfering in its finances and submitted to the SC that due to such interference, the state is not able to fulfil the commitments in its annual budgets.
The Kerala government said in its petition filed before the SC that the Centre is imposing a net borrowing ceiling on the state.
The Kerala government said that the alleged interference by the Centre has resulted in huge arrears that it owes by way of welfare schemes to the people of the state particularly the poor and the vulnerable, various beneficiary groups, employees of the state government, its pensioners and dues to its state-owned enterprises.