SC asks Centre to consider relaxing borrowing limit for Kerala as one-time package

The Supreme Court on Tuesday urged the Centre to be a little liberal and suggested that it relax the borrowing limit for Kerala as a one-time package for the current financial year.

After hearing the Kerala government's plea, a two-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justice Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, told the Centre that it could put more rigid conditions on the state for the next financial year.

The Kerala government informed through its senior lawyer Kapil Sibal that the negotiations between the state and Centre, which took place on the court's suggestion last week, failed.

Last week, the Centre had refused Kerala's request to allow borrowing of Rs 19,351 crore.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior lawyer, N Venkataraman, speaking for the Centre, told the apex court that he would take instructions on the issue and apprise it by tomorrow.