SC bar association writes to President Murmu seeking rehearing of electoral bonds case

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and senior lawyer Adish C Aggarwala has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking an immediate direction for a rehearing of the electoral bonds case by way of a presidential reference in the interest of 'complete justice'.

The SCBA sought a presidential reference on the electoral bonds case, so that the entire proceedings could be reheard and complete justice could be ensured to the Parliament of India, political parties, corporates and general public.

"The most dangerous part of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Electoral Bonds Scheme case is its direction to the Election Commission of India to correlate the donations and make public which political party received how much from which corporate entity. It has a potential to sound a death-knell to both parliamentary democracy and corporate freedom in our nation," the SCBA letter said.

The corporate donations scheme was brought forth because of the absence of poll funding mechanism in our nation, and in order to enable political parties to resort to lawful methods to augment resources for poll purposes, it said.