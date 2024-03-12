'What is the purpose?': SC stays Karnataka board exams for classes 5, 8 and 9

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order on Tuesday stayed the Karnataka board examinations, currently being held in across State schools, for the students of classes 5,8,9 and 11.

The apex court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, today passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSMA) in Karnataka against the State of Karnataka.

The RUPSMA had filed an appeal in the SC against an order of a division bench of the Karnataka High Court that had allowed the State to hold board examinations for students of classes 5, 8, 9, and 11 in schools affiliated with the State's Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEB).

"The said examinations held pursuant to the notification deemed illegal by single-judge, should not have been held, affecting the exam system and the career of the students. Needless to clarify that the exams shall not be proceeded with further," the bench of the top court today said, in its order.

The High Court divison bench had stayed a March 6 order passed by a single-judge staying the board examinations.