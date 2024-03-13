After ED raids, Jharkhand Congress MLA claims 'ignored BJP's offer of Lok Sabha ticket'

RANCHI: After the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raided her premises in Jharkhand, Congress MLA Amba Prasad on Tuesday claimed that the BJP had offered her ticket to contest from Hazaribagh in the Lok Sabha elections.

Prasad, MLA from the Barkagaon constituency in Hazaribag district, further said that she had ignored the BJP's offer.

"They (ED) came early in the morning, and from there, it was just a whole day of torture. They made me stand in a place for hours. I was offered the Hazaribag Lok Sabha ticket from the BJP, which I ignored. Then I was pressurized," Prasad said.