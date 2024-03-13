Gogoi, Nakul Nath, Vaibhav Gehlot in Congress second list

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday announced its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, fielding former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath from Chhindwara and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore.

Other notable names include Gaurav Gogoi, Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha who is being fielded from Assam’s Jorhat, and sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon. Rajasthan MP Rahul Kaswan, who quit the BJP to join Congress, was fielded from Churu again.

Announcing the candidates, Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said, “We have already announced our first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Today, we are going to announce the second list. Yesterday, the CEC met and cleared the list of around 43 names from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan,” he said.