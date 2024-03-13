Haryana Assembly: CM Saini moves confidence motion, five JJP MLAs walk out of House

CHANDIGARH: A day after taking oath, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday moved a motion to seek a vote of confidence in the assembly. The Speaker has fixed two hours for discussing the motion.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs Devender Singh Babli, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Ram Niwas and Jogi Ram Sihag walked out of the House when the issue of trust vote was taken up.

Earlier in the day, Jannayak Janata Party had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion to be brought by the Nayab Singh Saini government in the Haryana Assembly.

Former state home minister Anil Vij was present in the House.

Before the chief minister moved the motion, Congress MLAs sought to know from Speaker Gian Chand Gupta about the urgency of convening the Assembly session.

"There was no emergency," senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said and claimed that proper time was not given to the MLAs.

Party MLA B B Batra asked, "What was the urgency of convening the session?" Hooda asked the Speaker to adjourn the session for at least one hour so that the legislators could reach the assembly.

To this, the Speaker said it was the duty of the members to reach the House on time.

Gupta, however, said, "Let the discussion take place and in the meantime, the members can reach the House."