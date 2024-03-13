Mamata says 'no ties' with brother after he expresses displeasure over TMC's Howrah candidate

KOLKATA: Shortly after Mamata Banerjee’s brother Babun Banerjee expressed his displeasure over TMC re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah, the TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister said she would disassociate herself from the “greedy” family member. He also hinted on contesting from the same seat as an Independent.
“Sometimes, someone becomes greedy when he grows up. In every election, he creates problems. I do not like greedy persons. From today, I totally disassociate myself with him. From now on, please do not link my name with him. Forget that I had a relation with him. Not only me, other members of my family will also disassociate themselves from him,” Mamata said about her relationship with her young sibling.
The CM also made it clear that the Trinamool Congress would give an all-out effort to secure ex-footballer Prasun Banerjee’s victory.
Meanwhile, minutes after Mamata’s rection, Babun made a U-turn and said he would not contest as an independent candidate from Howrah. “Didi is everything to me. Her every word is blessing for me.”
When asked about his elder sister’s decision to disassociate herself from Babun replied, “It is between sister and brother and it happens in all the families. It is not to be discussed in public.”
The discontent over the Lok Sabha polls candidature surfaced within the Banerjee family following Babun’s observation about the party’s Howrah candidate Prasun who is a two-time MP. Babun said, “Who cannot qualify Class V exam, he (Prasun) has been made graduate.”
"I can never forget the insult that Prasun hurled at me," Babun added.
"I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked. I know Didi (Mamata) would not agree with me," Babun voiced.
He added, that if needed, "I will contest as independent candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. I am a registered voter of Howrah."
The aggrieved Banerjee family member also ruled out the possibility to jump ship to the BJP. “As long Mamatadi is here, I will never quit TMC and neither will I join any other political party. I am connected to sports. And yes, I know many BJP leaders who, too, are connected to sports,” he said.
Mamata, however, used her decision to disassociate herself from her brother as a political tool to blunt BJP’s allegation accusing her of practising dynasty politics. “I believe in people’s family. My decision disassociating myself with him (Babun) proves that I don’t believe in dynasty politics,” she said.