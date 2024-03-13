Mamata says 'no ties' with brother after he expresses displeasure over TMC's Howrah candidate

KOLKATA: Shortly after Mamata Banerjee’s brother Babun Banerjee expressed his displeasure over TMC re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah, the TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister said she would disassociate herself from the “greedy” family member. He also hinted on contesting from the same seat as an Independent.

“Sometimes, someone becomes greedy when he grows up. In every election, he creates problems. I do not like greedy persons. From today, I totally disassociate myself with him. From now on, please do not link my name with him. Forget that I had a relation with him. Not only me, other members of my family will also disassociate themselves from him,” Mamata said about her relationship with her young sibling.

The CM also made it clear that the Trinamool Congress would give an all-out effort to secure ex-footballer Prasun Banerjee’s victory.

Meanwhile, minutes after Mamata’s rection, Babun made a U-turn and said he would not contest as an independent candidate from Howrah. “Didi is everything to me. Her every word is blessing for me.”

When asked about his elder sister’s decision to disassociate herself from Babun replied, “It is between sister and brother and it happens in all the families. It is not to be discussed in public.”

The discontent over the Lok Sabha polls candidature surfaced within the Banerjee family following Babun’s observation about the party’s Howrah candidate Prasun who is a two-time MP. Babun said, “Who cannot qualify Class V exam, he (Prasun) has been made graduate.”

"I can never forget the insult that Prasun hurled at me," Babun added.