Why Mamata gave Congress the cold shoulder in West Bengal

Developments in two states, around 2,350 kilometres apart, have shown that seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is no easy matter for the clutch of over 25 opposition parties. Two prominent seats, both seen as ‘Congress bastions’, are being targeted by other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners themselves.

After the Communist Party of India (CPI) fielded its national leader, Annie Raja, from Wayanad in Kerala even before the Congress could renominate Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee has thrown down the gauntlet in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress – popularly known as TMC – Chairperson not only went on to publicly announce all the 42 candidates on Sunday, but sprung a surprise naming cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur.

Ironically, Banerjee is credited with coining the acronym INDIA. She is also said to have first proposed the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the face of the grouping. Both these issues irked Nitish Kumar to the extent that he walked out to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) soon after, say insiders. This, despite the fact that it was he who successfully persuaded top leaders to sit together for the first time in Patna in June last year.

Seven months later, the Congress managed to reach seat adjustments in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Goa, while Punjab and West Bengal proved tough. Banerjee initially agreed to part with two seats in Bengal, but some of her close associates say that she would have acceded to three more seats where victory for her may not be forthcoming, like Darjeeling.