Postal, railway officials find place in teams that will verify documents and issue citizenship under CAA

BENGALURU: Officers in the postal department and the railways figure in two teams that will be responsible for the verification and issuing of certificates for individuals who apply for Indian citizenship. Following the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act on March 11, a gazette notification on the team to take care of the process was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The application process for it is completely online and supporting documents need to be uploaded with it. The CAA offers a route to Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis who migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014.

As per the notification, an Empowered Committee would be set up in the states or Union Territories. It will be headed by the Director (Census Operations) of the specific state or Union Territory and will have four members and two invitees. A government source said, “The Postmaster General of the state or Union Territory or a Postal Officer nominated by the PMG not below the rank of Deputy Secretary (Govt of India) will be a member. The jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, an Intelligence Bureau officer (not below rank of Deputy Secretary, Govt of India) and the State Informatics officer of National Informatics Centre of the concerned state would be the other members. “