CAA completely insignificant in Assam: Himanta

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that the CAA is completely insignificant in Assam, from where there will be the least number of applications for Indian citizenship.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Tuesday launched a portal for people eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

CAA is completely insignificant in Assam; the state will have the least number of applications on the portal, Sarma told a press conference here.