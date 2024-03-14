Farmers raise slogans against Centre from Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

The farmers raised slogans against the Centre at the protest venue.

Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters to avoid the roads leading to central Delhi in view of the farmers' gathering.

The number of paramilitary personnel deployed at Delhi's borders has also been increased as the farmers have been asked not to come to the capital with their tractor-trolleys, officials said.

The Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers to hold the event on the conditions that there would not be a gathering of more than 5,000 people, no tractor-trolleys and no march to the Ramlila Maidan.