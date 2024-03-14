Haryana moves SC against HC order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death

NEW DELHI: The Haryana government has moved the Supreme Court and filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the Punjab and High Court's order of directing a setting up a judicial inquiry panel into the alleged death of a protesting farmer, Shubhkaran Singh.

The 21-year-old farmer, a native of Bhatinda, died on February 21 on the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri during a violent clash between the protesting farmers and the State police personnel.

He was unfortunately caught in the violent clash and subsequently died when some protesting farmers were allegedly trying to move towards the barricades and broke it and they were stopped by security personnel from crossing the state border and marching to Delhi.