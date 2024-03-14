Himanta 'identifies' Rahul's alleged body double during Nyay Yatra in Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that the body double allegedly used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ was a man named ‘Kurukshetra’.

He claimed the person left Assam after he was exposed by a media house.

“Mr Kurukshetra from Madhya Pradesh was used as the body double. The person was requisitioned from Manipur (where the yatra started). In Assam, he was in the bus and whenever Rahul was inside, he (body double) was on the front,” Sarma claimed.

He further claimed that it was on the night the body double was in Byrnihat in Meghalaya that the media house in question had exposed him.