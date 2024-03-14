Nation

Maratha quota: Shinde committee gets extension till April 30

The committee will require two more months as it has to visit Hyderabad to obtain Nizam-era records and also check the archaeological records in Maharashtra.
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.File photo | PTI
PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has given extension till April 30 to the Sandeep Shinde committee, set up last year to scrutinise Kunbi records of the Maratha community.

The committee was formed on September 7, 2023.

In response to quota activist Manoj Jarange's demand that Marathas be given Kunbi caste certificates (so that they can avail of OBC quota), the government had said those Marathas who can produce old records where they or their ancestors are identified as Kunbi-Maratha shall be issued such certificates.

A Government Resolution (GR) on Wednesday said the committee will require two more months as it has to visit Hyderabad to obtain Nizam-era records and also check the archaeological records in Maharashtra.

A bill granting 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community members in government jobs and education was passed in a special session of the state legislature last month.

Some persons have filed petitions in the Bombay High Court seeking an interim stay on the Maharashtra government's move.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.
If I'm arrested, crores of Marathas will go on hunger strike: Quota activist Jarange
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.
Fadnavis says all Marathas won’t get Kunbi certificates
Maratha quota

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com