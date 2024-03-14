Proud moment: Supreme Court cook’s daughter to pursue law in US

CJI Chandrachud, while felicitating Pragya, also honoured her mother and her father, Ajay Kumar Samal, who has been working as a cook in the Court for several years. “It is a matter of pride for all of us. The achievement of Pragya is enormous. Let us congratulate her,” the CJI said.

Pragya passed a Bachelor in Law (LLB) from Amity University. Terming Pragya’s achievement the “biggest” not only for the family but for all, the CJI said that it is society’s responsibility to help children achieve their aims.

“It is not just the responsibility of the government but also the citizens to ensure that every child, who wants to do higher studies or excel in sports, achieve their dreams,” Chandrachud said.

The Chief Justic then handed her a book signed by all the Supreme Court judges. After the felicitation, Pragya said the privilege immensely touched her and that was indeed an honour.