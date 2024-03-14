Proud moment: Supreme Court cook’s daughter to pursue law in US

NEW DELHI: Twenty-six-year-old Pragya, the daughter of a Supreme Court cook, on Wednesday, received many accolades not only from the legal fraternity but also from the head of the Institution of the top court of India, the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, who complimented her for securing a US Scholarship to study Masters in Law.
“I am incredibly excited as I want to study for a Master in Law in the US. Also, the CJI felicitating me has left me completely overwhelmed. It will remain my most cherished moment and continue to encourage me forever. This is just the beginning of my journey. I have miles to go to accomplish my goal. I don’t know where my destination lies,” Pragya, a Sunapala native from Odisha, told this newspaper.
Impressed by the feat of Pragya, the CJI felicitated her earlier in the day. Joining the celebrations were several other senior Supreme Court judges who lauded her achievements.
“I am a hard-core believer in hard work. There is no shortcut to success. If one slogs and puts his heart and soul into something, nothing can stop that person from achieving their goal. It opens up several avenues and helps get the needed resources quickly. No matter what, if a student makes an effort, they will never fail to get the resources,” the CJI said after meeting Pragya.
CJI Chandrachud, while felicitating Pragya, also honoured her mother and her father, Ajay Kumar Samal, who has been working as a cook in the Court for several years. “It is a matter of pride for all of us. The achievement of Pragya is enormous. Let us congratulate her,” the CJI said.
Pragya passed a Bachelor in Law (LLB) from Amity University. Terming Pragya’s achievement the “biggest” not only for the family but for all, the CJI said that it is society’s responsibility to help children achieve their aims.
“It is not just the responsibility of the government but also the citizens to ensure that every child, who wants to do higher studies or excel in sports, achieve their dreams,” Chandrachud said.
The Chief Justic then handed her a book signed by all the Supreme Court judges. After the felicitation, Pragya said the privilege immensely touched her and that was indeed an honour.