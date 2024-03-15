Army raises first squadron of Apache attack helicopters near Pakistan border

NEW DELHI: Adding attack capability along the Western borders, the Indian Army's Aviation Corps on Friday raised its first squadron of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
The 451 Aviation Squadron was formally raised at Jodhpur in the presence of Lt Gen A. K. Suri, Director General Army Aviation. "The Army will receive the first batch of three Apaches in May and another three in July," a defence source said.
India and the US signed a contract for the acquisition of six Apaches for the Indian Army during US President Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi in 2020.
The Ministry of Defence had finalized its order for the production, training and support of 22 AH-64E Apache and 15 CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters in September 2015.
The US completed delivery of 22 Apache attack helicopters to the IAF in July 2020.
The Apache is said to be the most modern attack helicopter meant to take the place of the existing fleet of Mi-35 choppers for assault and anti-armour operations. The AH-64E Apache is designed and equipped with the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems.
It has an improved Modernized Target Acquisition Designation System that provides day, night and all-weather target information, as well as night vision navigation capability. Its Fire Control Radar can classify air and ground targets and can operate in the maritime environment. It can also be used for missions like reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, apart from attack operations.
The first eight US-made Apache AH-64E multi-role combat helicopters were inducted into the Indian Air Force at Pathankot Air Base on September 3, 2019 as part of the Helicopter Unit (HU) 125 Squadron (Gladiators). The second HU 137 Squadron is based out of Jorhat, Assam.
The first four Chinooks had reached India on March 25 2019 at Chandigarh and are twin rotor heavy lift, multi-mission transport helicopters. They can carry a maximum payload of 11 tonnes and 45 troops. A total of 15 helicopters have joined the force with the second Squadron based out of Dinjan, Assam. The delivery of the last five 15 CH-47F (I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to the IAF was completed in March 2020.
As per Boeing, India is one of 17 nations operating the Apache which have been tailor made to suit the IAF's requirements. Twin rotor Chinooks have been operating for more than 50 years and 20 defence forces around the world either have Chinooks in service, or are on contract to receive them.