Army raises first squadron of Apache attack helicopters near Pakistan border

NEW DELHI: Adding attack capability along the Western borders, the Indian Army's Aviation Corps on Friday raised its first squadron of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

The 451 Aviation Squadron was formally raised at Jodhpur in the presence of Lt Gen A. K. Suri, Director General Army Aviation. "The Army will receive the first batch of three Apaches in May and another three in July," a defence source said.

India and the US signed a contract for the acquisition of six Apaches for the Indian Army during US President Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi in 2020.

The Ministry of Defence had finalized its order for the production, training and support of 22 AH-64E Apache and 15 CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters in September 2015.

The US completed delivery of 22 Apache attack helicopters to the IAF in July 2020.