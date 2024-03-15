‘Controversial MPs’ unlikely to figure in BJP’s third list

NEW DELHI: After release of the second list of candidates for 72 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP is likely to drop some more sitting MPs who have a penchant for stoking controversies, party leaders said.

“Those who have a penchant to stoke controversies land the party in an embarrassing situation. The PM wants to field non-controversial candidates to the extent possible,” a senior BJP functionary said, adding that the third list is expected to have more “clean and non-controversial leaders” than the first and second ones.