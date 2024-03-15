Hospital director clarifies remark that Mamata fell after 'push from behind', says was misinterpreted

KOLKATA: Hours after stating that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fell at her Kalighat residence “due to some push from behind”, the director of the state-run SSKM Hospital, where the TMC supremo was treated last evening, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay clarified on Friday that all he meant was that she may have felt a “sensation of push”.
Bandyopadhyay also said his statement, which sparked large-scale confusion and speculation, was misinterpreted.
“She (CM) has a sensation of pushing from behind which led to her fall. Our job is to treat and we have done that. There was a misinterpretation of what I said last evening,” said Bandyopadhyay.
While reading out a medical bulletin on Thursday evening, Bandyopadhyay said the Chief Minister reported to the hospital with a history of falls within the vicinity of her home due to “some push from behind”.
Bandyopadhyay, however, refused to disclose when asked to explain under what circumstances someone can feel a sensation of “pushing from behind”.
Sources at the healthcare facility said though blood was oozing out of the wound on her forehead, the Chief Minister was conscious when she was brought for treatment and the reason behind her injury was recorded on the basis of her statement.
Thursday’s statement by Bandyopadhyay triggered confusion among the people of Bengal and state administration as well. Commissioner of Kolkata police Vineet Goyal visited the Chief Minister’s residence on two occasions -- Thursday night and Friday morning. However, no FIR was registered at Kalighat police station, which is the first step to initiate an investigation.
A medical team visited Mamata at her residence and examined her condition. “The parameters related to her health condition were found stable and satisfactory. There will be further assessment of her condition. She has been advised to take rest and follow our guidelines,” said a doctor of SSKM Hospital.