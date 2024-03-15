Hospital director clarifies remark that Mamata fell after 'push from behind', says was misinterpreted

KOLKATA: Hours after stating that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fell at her Kalighat residence “due to some push from behind”, the director of the state-run SSKM Hospital, where the TMC supremo was treated last evening, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay clarified on Friday that all he meant was that she may have felt a “sensation of push”.

Bandyopadhyay also said his statement, which sparked large-scale confusion and speculation, was misinterpreted.

“She (CM) has a sensation of pushing from behind which led to her fall. Our job is to treat and we have done that. There was a misinterpretation of what I said last evening,” said Bandyopadhyay.

While reading out a medical bulletin on Thursday evening, Bandyopadhyay said the Chief Minister reported to the hospital with a history of falls within the vicinity of her home due to “some push from behind”.