Mamata Banerjee's health condition stable; doctors keeping close watch

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health condition is "stable", a senior official of the state administration said on Friday.

The 69-year-old Banerjee, who suffered a major injury on her forehead and nose during a fall inside her Kalighat residence in South Kolkata on Thursday evening, also "slept well", he said.

"The CM's health condition is stable. She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period. This morning there will be another assessment of her condition," the official told PTI on Friday morning.