Nitish puts off cabinet rejig, RJD links delay to NDA berth pangs

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said he would expand his cabinet soon even as the RJD alleged that the CM was delaying the expansion fearing that such an exercise could “spiral out of control”.

“Both cabinet expansion and seat sharing arrangement will be announced soon. Do not worry,” Nitish told reporters outside the assembly. The cabinet expansion was scheduled to be held on Thursday but it was postponed.

Nitish along with two deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar and six other ministers were sworn in on January 28.