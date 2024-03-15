SC to hear EC plea for return of sealed data today

NEW DELHI: A petition filed by the Election Commission of India (EC) seeking a direction for the return of sealed cover boxes concerning the electoral bonds case will be heard by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Friday.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is scheduled to hear the EC’s plea at 10.30 am.

In its application, the EC stated that it has not retained any copies of those documents to maintain confidentiality. Consequently, it has requested the Supreme Court to return the sealed cover documents so that they can be uploaded on its website in compliance with the court’s order of March 11.