Agreement on 9 seats eludes, MVA struggles to iron out differences

MUMBAI : The negotiations for seat-sharing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition are nearing completion, although agreement is still pending on nine Lok Sabha constituencies. Contentious seats include Kolhapur, Sangli, Mumbai North West, Ramtek, Wardha, Bhiwandi, Yawatmal, Wasim, and Gondiya-Bhandara.

A senior Congress leader indicated that the seat-sharing formula within the Maha Vikas Aghadi is close to finalisation, with 20 seats allocated for the Congress, 18 for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and the remaining 10 for the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Negotiations are underway with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, led by Prakash Ambedkar, and the Rashtriya Samaj Pak, led by Mahadev Jankar, who have respectively been offered four and one seat.