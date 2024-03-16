Assam LS polls coincide with Rongali Bihu; displaced Manipuris to cast votes from relief camps

GUWAHATI: The Lok Sabha elections in Assam is set to be held during the month-long celebration of Rongali Bihu which begins on April 13.

Assam has 14 seats and the polls will be held in the first three phases – April 19, 26 and May 7.

The strife-torn Manipur and Tripura (two Lok Sabha seats each) will go for polls in the first two phases.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya (also comprising of two seats each), Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim (one seat each) will have one-phase polls on April 19.

Earlier, when an team from the Election Commission had visited Assam, the state's BJP-led government requested it to wind up the poll process in the state before Rongali Bihu which marks the beginning of the Assamese new year.