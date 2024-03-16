I am driven by 'nation first', some by 'family first': PM Modi's swipe at Opposition

The next five years will be a guarantee of a stable, capable and strong India to the world while development will be taken to new heights, he said.

“But when works are done for family, results are now being seen”, he sarcastically said indirectly targeting some parties in Opposition at the conclave.

He said his government has maintained "zero-tolerance" to corruption and given a freehand to investigation agencies, and that is why some people are having a pain in their stomach, an apparent reference to opposition leaders who have accused the government of misusing the probe bodies to target its rivals.

While the Enforcement Directorate had seized only Rs 5,000 crore till 2014, it has attached assets worth over Rs 1 lakh crore and arrested those associated with cyber and narco crimes, and terrorism, he said.

Modi said some people are running a campaign to abuse him but their intentions and commitment are under a question mark.

The country is clearly telling them "so sorry", he said, in a play at a popular short parody programme of the news channel.

Modi highlighted at length numerous welfare schemes his government has brought over the years to help the deprived sections of society, be it street vendors or the rural poor.

These issues do not make media headlines but impact people, he said, as he dwelt at length the impact of schemes like Mudra and SVANidhi, which provide loans to the poor and street vendors, respectively, for their business at simple and easy terms without guarantees.

Modi said his dispensation has worked to boost 'ease of living' of people and underscored his governing philosophy of minimising the role of government in people's lives.

A common man should have the freedom to lead his life the way he wants, he said, noting that his government has done away with hundreds of laws and regulations.