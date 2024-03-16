Lok Sabha elections to be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1, counting on June 4

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The elections will be held in seven phases starting from April 19 to June 1, informed Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar at a press conference in New Delhi.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The first phase of general elections to be held on April 19 will cover a total of twenty-one states and union territories. The polls will be completed for ten states and union territories on the first day.

The second phase to be held on April 26 will have a total of 13 states and UTs including Tripura and Manipur. Four states will complete their polls on this day.

The third phase will have 12 states go to polls, with elections getting over in six states.