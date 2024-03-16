Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting to be held from April 19 in 7 phases, results to be announced on June 4

Nearly 970 million people are eligible to cast a vote at over 1.2 million polling stations, making the polls the largest democratic exercise in the world.

The number of eligible voters is almost four times the number of voters in the next largest democracy, the United States, and is also more than the entire population of Europe.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that voters older than 85 years of age will be allowed to vote from home. He also said that minimum basic facilities like drinking water and toilets will be made available at all polling booths.

Rajiv Kumar said that a total of 1.5 crore poll officers in 10.5 lakh polling stations set up. The poll panel readies 55 lakh EVMs for the LS polls.

Election expenditure for each candidate can go up to Rs90 lakhs for Lok Sabha and Rs38 lakhs for Assembly elections.