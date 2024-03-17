Electoral bonds nothing other than 'cut money': CPI(M)

KOLKATA: West Bengal CPI(M) described electoral bond nothing other than ‘cut money’ at national level to extort money by political parties like BJP and TMC.

CPI(M)’s politburo member Mohammad Selim on Sunday said the TMC has introduced cut-money system to extort money in the state which has turned out to be electoral bond at the national level.

“In Bengal, a contractor has to pay cut money to TMC leaders for bagging contract of building a small culvert in a village. The electoral bond is the same at the National level. Business houses had to pay through electoral bonds for running their show flawlessly,” said Selim.

Cut-money is the commission charged by local politicians, mostly from the ruling party, for getting government grants. The commission is usually taken in cash to prevent any records of the money coming on the taxmen’s radar.