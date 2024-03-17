Electoral bonds nothing other than 'cut money': CPI(M)

KOLKATA: West Bengal CPI(M) described electoral bond nothing other than ‘cut money’ at national level to extort money by political parties like BJP and TMC.
CPI(M)’s politburo member Mohammad Selim on Sunday said the TMC has introduced cut-money system to extort money in the state which has turned out to be electoral bond at the national level.
“In Bengal, a contractor has to pay cut money to TMC leaders for bagging contract of building a small culvert in a village. The electoral bond is the same at the National level. Business houses had to pay through electoral bonds for running their show flawlessly,” said Selim.
Cut-money is the commission charged by local politicians, mostly from the ruling party, for getting government grants. The commission is usually taken in cash to prevent any records of the money coming on the taxmen’s radar.
“No business house dared our party to offer donation through electoral bonds, which the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional. Many corporate houses donated money through electoral bonds issued in the name of shell companies which have no production and business footprint,” said Selim.
The CPI(M) in February 2018, had moved the apex court saying that the Union government’s decision to introduce an electoral bond scheme undermines democracy and that it will lead to greater political corruption.
The veteran CPI(M) leader pointed out that candidates like singers, actors and players, who are joining the upcoming Lok Sabha poll fray, are planted by corporate houses.
“These candidates are being funded by business houses through electoral bonds so that once they will be elected, the they will act to secure the interests of the corporates under the banner of the beneficiaries of the electoral bond scheme,” he opined.
Hitting out at the TMC supremo, the CPI(M) leader said his party runs its political activities with the help of common people.
“We have proved that a party can be run with the collection from the common people. Our leaders do not travel in private jets or helicopters. It is Mamata Banerjee who cannot travel without private jet or helicopter. She flew in a private jet provided by Adani group in elections,” said Selim.