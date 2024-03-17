Kejriwal appears in court, gets bail in ED summons case

NEW DELHI: In a partial relief to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a Delhi city court on Saturday granted him bail in two complaints filed by the ED for skipping summonses in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra also allowed Kejriwal to leave the courtroom. “Offence being bailable, accused Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail,” it said.

Kejriwal had to appear before the courtroom physically in the case in compliance with the court’s order. The court directed Kejriwal to furnish a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh before enlarging him on bail.

The ED served him eight summonses, but he failed to appear before the court for questioning. The ED took legal recourse against the AAP leader, to make him available for questioning. The ED moved the court seeking a direction for his availability before it.

Kejriwal, through his lawyers — Ramesh Gupta and Rajeev Mohan — argued before the court that he did not miss the ED summonses intentionally, but was unable to do so due to his “hectic schedule as a CM”.