NHRC issues notice to WB government over human rights violation and eco-tourism in Sundarbans

The area records highest mortality rate of children drowning across the globe. The Tiger widows and the death of sole bread winners due to Man-Animal conflict lead miserable life sans State Support.

Stating failure of the State in preservation of bio diversity, protection of environment., Tripathy stated increasing trend of eco-terrorism in the area.

Suggesting certain measures to tackle the menace, hardships faced in the area, Tripathy has requested for investigation done independently and impartially in a timely manner, so that the sacrosanct rights of every individual can be protected in the poverty stricken people of Sundarbans.

He also requested for regular follow up with field visit by a team of officials of the NHRC, investigation by its Special Rapporteur, Special monitor.

Tripathy, who has been fighting for the cause of residents of Sundarbans since 2017, said the Government declares Plans and Schemes worth Hundreds of Crores Rupees for Sundarbans but due to lack of proper implementation the Problems of Human Rights violation continues.

Human rights defenders and whistle blowers are attacked and threatened in the area. Seeking permanent solution of the issue of human rights in Sundarbans, a world heritage site, Tripathy contended that the residents of the region have been deprieved of their basic human rights for decades despite media coverage, towering claims by consecutive Governments and memorandums submitted by the victims to the State Authorities.

Despite the Government of West Bengal has set up Sundarban Affairs Department since the year 1994, spreading over 16 Police Stations and 19 Panchayat Samities of South and North 24-Parganas districts, the human rights and environment problems still persist.

The NHRC in its order stated “Let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal, Kolkata, through online mode, to ensure the needful action and submit an action taken report to the Commission within four weeks.”

Eco-terrorism’ is a phenomenon of violence to the ecology and environment, which disturb the harmony and balance between the natural and the manmade and endangers life. It cause great danger to the health and well being of the existing mass and also the generations to come.