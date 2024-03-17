Not opposed to EVMs but against electronic voting manipulation: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday said it is not opposed to electronic voting machines but against their manipulation and demanded 100 per cent counting of the VVPAT slips to ensure credibility of the voting system.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh renewed the demand by the Congress and other parties for 100 per cent counting of the VVPAT slips to ensure that doubts of the electorate on the voting system are cleared.

He clarified that the Congress was not demanding going back to paper ballots, but wanted 100 per cent counting of the VVPAT slips so that voters' confidence is restored.