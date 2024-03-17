PM Modi to address first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh for 2024 polls along with Chandrababu Naidu

AMARAVATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday evening address a grand National Democratic Alliance rally 'Prajagalam,' (the voice of the public) in Palnadu district, the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh after ten years.

Modi will be joined by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in the public meeting, and this is the first time all the three leaders will share the stage in a rally for the 2024 polls.

Named Prajagalam, the meeting will mark the first NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled on May 13.

Janasena said Prajagalam is aimed at "chasing away atrocious politics" for the golden future of Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP, Janasena and BJP are mobilizing their cadres in large numbers for the meeting.

In preparation for the meeting, the TDP released a special logo featuring the images of Modi, Naidu and Kalyan.

The NDA partners finalized their seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and state polls following a marathon discussion held at Naidu's Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli on March 11, under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats while the TDP will fight in 17 parliamentary and 144 state seats.

Pawan Kalyan's Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.